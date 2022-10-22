Share:

A few days ago, audio has leaked from the PM house in which a conversation purportedly between former premier Imran Khan and his principal secretary Azam Khan has been recorded, talking about how to reject the no-confidence motion (held in April 2022) by calling a US cypher controversial (cypher).

Imran Khan (chairman of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf) was removed from his office through a no-confidence motion in April 2022, in which he alleged that it was an act of US conspiracy, targeting him for his independent foreign policy decisions with Russia and China. Nowadays a clip of leaked audio is rotating on media featuring a conversation between Imran Khan and his former principal secretory Azam Khan about that cypher which was sent by the Pakistani ambassador in Washington, D.C. about his meeting with the US official. The audio shows that Khan was using simple diplomatic communication for his political mileage. Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf has not formally reacted to this but when journalists asked Imran Khan about what he meant about playing with the cypher. He replied that I have not played yet and said that the cypher issue should be investigated and he also blamed Shahbaz Sharif. Previously, another audio was leaked about the leaders of the current government. Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif has announced that a panel would be created to investigate the matter while he also called a meeting of the National Security Committee to discuss the security breach resulting in the secrets going publically.

SHUAB AHMED,

Lahore.