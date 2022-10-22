Share:

LAHORE - Clinical Bahawalpur Royals clinched the inaugural Pakistan Junior League trophy after thumping Gwadar Sharks by 85 in the final played here at the crowded Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

Bahawalpur’s shinning stars Shahwaiz Irfan and Mohammad Tayyab Arif fired fabulous half-centuries to help their side post the event’s highest total of 225-3 after being put into bat. Gwadar Sharks came out all guns blazing when they raced to 103-4 in the first half of the innings before collapsing to 140 all-out in 15 overs.

It was a sweet revenge for Bahawalpur Royals who had suffered a crushing eight-wicket defeat against Gwadar Sharks in the first Qualifier on Tuesday. In the preliminary round match, 12th of the competition, Bahawalpur Royals had defeated Gwadar Sharks by eight wickets.

Lahore-born Central Punjab right-handed opener Shahwaiz, named player of the final, stroked the fastest half-century of the tournament from 16 balls on way to an eye-catching 79 from 32 balls. His blistering innings included seven fours and six sixes – most by a batter in an innings in this first-of-its kind tournament.

In the company of Dera Murad Jamali-born Basit Ali, Shahwaiz switched a 95-run first wicket partnership in 46 balls, including a record 86-0 at the end of the PowerPlay overs. Basit, who finished the tournament as the top-scorer with 379 runs with one century and two half-centuries, scored 35 from 23 balls with four fours and two sixes. He was later adjudged the best batter and player of the tournament.

For Bahawalpur Royals mentor Imran Tahir, this was the second trophy in as many years after he had won the HBL Pakistan Super League title with Multan Sultans in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Scores in brief

BAHAWALPUR ROYAL 225-3, 20 overs (Shahwaiz Irfan 79, M Tayyab Arif 56, Nangeyalia Kharote 47 not out, Basit Ali 35; Momin Qamar 2-34) beat GWADAR SHARKS 140 all out, 15 overs (Shamyl Hussain 67; M Zeeshan 3-28; Nangeyalia Kharote 3-32, Sajjad Ali 2-15) by 85 runs.