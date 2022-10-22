Share:

QUETTA - A ceremony in connection with the World Polio Day was held at Balochistan Uni­versity of Information Technology En­gineering and Management Sciences on Friday to pay tributes to the polio heroes of the province. Balochistan Chief Secre­tary (CS) Abdul Aziz Aqeeli was the chief guest of the event while Coordinator of Emergency Operation Centre Balochistan Syed Zaid Shah, DG Health Dr Noor Qazi, MPA Nasrullah Zairay, EPI Coordinator Dr Akhtar Buledi, Maulana Anwar Haqqani, civil society representatives, scholars and journalists were also present.

Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Aqeeli while addressing the gathering said that the time to rid the country of polio virus was near and the day was not far when Pakistan would join the polio-free countries. “Unfortunately, poliovirus still exists in Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he said, adding that polio workers in the entire country, including Balochistan, had made sacrifices and their services were commendable. With their efforts, the rate of polio cases in the country had de­creased to some extent.

“However, the disease has not been completely eradicated. 20 cases have been reported in 10 months in Paki­stan this year, but fortunately, no case has been reported in Balochistan for the last 18 months and we are trying hard to make Balochistan polio-free,” he said. Earlier, Coordinator of Emergency Opera­tion Centre Balochistan Syed Zahid Shah thanked all the guests for participating in the award ceremony organised on the oc­casion of International Day and especially thanked Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli, who encouraged the frontline workers.