BAHAWALPUR - Civil Lines police have arrested a notorious bike lifter gang and recovered stolen bikes including 23 motorcycles and two motorcycle loader rickshaws and cash of Rs25,000 from their possession.
A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a team of PS Civil Line conducted a raid at a place and took three members of a bike lifter gang. The police recovered 23 stolen motorcycles, two motorcycle loader rickshaws, and cash Rs25,000 from the possession of the accused.
The suspects were identified as Siddique, Romail, and Yashwa Javed. The Civil Line police have lodged cases against the accused. Further investigation was underway.
MAN SHOT DEAD OVER LAND DISPUTE
A man was shot dead by rival group over a land dispute in the area of Jhangi Wala here on Friday.
Police sources said that two families developed a dispute over land and the armed men of one group opened fire at Shair Muhammad, as a result, he sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Sadr police station has registered FIR against the armed men and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.
7 DRUG PUSHERS HELD, LIQUOR, HASHISH RECOVERED
The district police have arrested seven alleged drug pushers and recovered liquor and hashish from their possession during raids conducted in different areas of the district.
According to a spokesperson for Bahawalpur police, the teams of several police stations including PS Kotwali, PS Ahmadpur, PS Uch Sharif, PS Hasilpur, and PS Khairpur Tamewali arrested seven suspects and recovered 260 litres of liquor and 580 grams of hashish from their possession
The accused were identified as Amir, Amjad, Rafeeq, Nawaz, Afzal, Bilal, and Naeem. The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probing was in process.
4 SUSPECTS ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED
The police of four police stations have arrested four suspects during snap-checking and recovered illegal weapons from their possession in areas lying within their jurisdiction.
A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said here that patrolling teams of four police stations including PS Abbasnagar, PS Ahmadpur, PS Khairpur Tamewali, and PS Uch Sharif intercepted four suspected persons, respectively, and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
The recovered weapons included one revolver, one mini automatic gun, and two pistols. The police have lodged cases against the accused. Further probing was in process.
88TH BADGE COMPLETES DRIVING TRAINING
The 88th badge of professional driving training course has completed their driving course at DIG Syed Ahmad Mubeen Shaheed Police Driving Training School Bahawalpur here.
A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said that a two-week long professional driving training of motorcar was held at DIG Syed Ahmad Mubeen Shaheed Police Driving Training School Bahawalpur here.
On the completion of the course, the incharge of the police driving school, Ayyub Gujjar distributed achievement certificates among the participants of the course.
He concluded that the driving training course for the 89th badge has been started on 20th October 2022.