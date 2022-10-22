Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Civil Lines police have arrest­ed a notorious bike lifter gang and recovered stolen bikes including 23 motorcycles and two motorcycle loader rick­shaws and cash of Rs25,000 from their possession.

A spokesperson for Baha­walpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a team of PS Civil Line conducted a raid at a place and took three members of a bike lifter gang. The police recovered 23 sto­len motorcycles, two motor­cycle loader rickshaws, and cash Rs25,000 from the pos­session of the accused.

The suspects were identified as Siddique, Romail, and Yash­wa Javed. The Civil Line police have lodged cases against the accused. Further investigation was underway.

MAN SHOT DEAD OVER LAND DISPUTE

A man was shot dead by ri­val group over a land dispute in the area of Jhangi Wala here on Friday.

Police sources said that two families developed a dispute over land and the armed men of one group opened fire at Shair Muhammad, as a result, he sus­tained serious injuries and was rushed to Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sadr police station has reg­istered FIR against the armed men and launched a search op­eration to arrest the culprits.

7 DRUG PUSHERS HELD, LIQUOR, HASHISH RECOVERED

The district police have ar­rested seven alleged drug pushers and recovered liquor and hashish from their posses­sion during raids conducted in different areas of the district.

According to a spokesper­son for Bahawalpur police, the teams of several police stations including PS Kotwali, PS Ahmadpur, PS Uch Sharif, PS Hasilpur, and PS Khairpur Tamewali arrested seven sus­pects and recovered 260 litres of liquor and 580 grams of hashish from their possession

The accused were identified as Amir, Amjad, Rafeeq, Nawaz, Afzal, Bilal, and Naeem. The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probing was in process.

4 SUSPECTS ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED

The police of four police sta­tions have arrested four sus­pects during snap-checking and recovered illegal weapons from their possession in areas lying within their jurisdiction.

A spokesperson for Baha­walpur police said here that patrolling teams of four po­lice stations including PS Ab­basnagar, PS Ahmadpur, PS Khairpur Tamewali, and PS Uch Sharif intercepted four suspected persons, respective­ly, and recovered illegal weap­ons from their possession.

The recovered weapons in­cluded one revolver, one mini automatic gun, and two pis­tols. The police have lodged cases against the accused. Fur­ther probing was in process.

88TH BADGE COMPLETES DRIVING TRAINING

The 88th badge of profes­sional driving training course has completed their driving course at DIG Syed Ahmad Mubeen Shaheed Police Driv­ing Training School Bahawal­pur here.

A spokesperson for Baha­walpur police said that a two-week long professional driving training of motorcar was held at DIG Syed Ahmad Mubeen Shaheed Police Driving Train­ing School Bahawalpur here.

On the completion of the course, the incharge of the po­lice driving school, Ayyub Gu­jjar distributed achievement certificates among the partici­pants of the course.

He concluded that the driv­ing training course for the 89th badge has been started on 20th October 2022.