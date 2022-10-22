Share:

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner on Saturday congratulated Pakistan over the country’s exclusion from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In a tweet uploaded, the British envoy said that the Pakistan’s removal from the grey list was the result of systemic hard work over three years to address terrorist financing and money-laundering.

He tagged Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in his tweet.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Friday excluded Pakistan from its grey list. FATF president Raja Kumar announced this in a press conference in Paris.

A decision to this effect was taken in a four-day FATF Plenary session held in Paris from October 16 to 21.

The session was chaired by FATF President Raja Kumar while representatives of the 206-member global network and observer organizations participated in the meetings. Members of the IMF, the World Bank, the UN, and the Financial Intelligence Unit also participated in the meetings.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar represented Pakistan at the meeting during which the global anti-money laundering watchdog discussed Islamabad's efforts to exit its grey list.