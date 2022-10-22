Share:

LAHORE - Canadian High Commission delegation called on Parliamentary leader and General Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab, Syed Hasan Murtaza at the People’s Party Secretariat here on Friday. The delegation of the Canadian High Commission includes First Secretary James McKinney, First Secretary for Political Affairs Amanda Sadlier, and Political Officer M Zubair. The meeting was attended by Member of Punjab Assembly, Makhdoom Usman Mehmood and PPP Central Punjab leaders Dr khalid Javed Jan, Rana Jawad, Ahsan Rizvi and Afraz Naqvi. People’s Party Member Punjab Assembly Makhdoom Usman Mehmood welcomed the delegation and presented a bouquet. During the meeting, matters regarding current political situation, by-election results, upcoming general elections and Pakistan-Canada relations. Syed Hasan Murtaza stressed his hope that under the leadership of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan-Canada relations will touch new heights. He told that Pakistan wants justice on the damages caused due to climate change. Murtaza said that Punjabi has become the second largest language spoken in Canada. He also told the delegation that more than five lakhs Pakistanis living in Canadian states are playing an important role in the development of Canada.He further told the delegation that Pakistan wants facilities for Pakistani students in various fields including education, health, and Information Technology. Makhdoom Usman Mahmood said Pakistani government and people are thankful for Canadian government support for the flood victims.He also said Pakistan want Canada’s support for the flood victims of Balochistan, Sindh, and KPK. While responding to this envoy said that Canadian Foreign Minister is in contact with the Pakistani counterpart in this regard.The envoy asked the question regarding holding of next general elections. Makhdoom Usman responded that it seems that general elections will be held on time. During the meeting First Secretary James McKinney said that major problems of Pakistan are inflation, bad governance and political instability. He said Canada, like other countries, faces problems of food security and shortage of energy. James said Russia’s use of gas as a political weapon was unfortunate.