LAHORE- Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood has said that the 73rd Punjab Games will be inaugurated by CM Punab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at a grand opening ceremony. Addressing a high-profile meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday, Malik Taimoor said the Games will be organized at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex in a befitting manner. “All the relevant departments and stakeholders are on board for the smooth holding of Punjab Games in collaboration with Punjab Olympic Association.” He said the competitions of 30 sports disciplines would be organized during 73rd Punjab Games out of which eight games will be staged only for women. “We will also organize competitions for transgender and special children during the games.”