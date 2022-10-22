Share:

Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Saturday visited South Waziristan District and met tribal elders.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Corps Commander Peshawar met with tribal elders with tribal elders at Sararogha area of South Waziristan.

Lieutenant General Hasan Azhar Hayat said Pakistan Army is playing an active role in peace and economic development. He said Pakistan Army will provide all possible help for economic stability.

Corps Commander praised the local people and tribal elders for extending all-out support to the Pakistan Army during the war against terrorism.