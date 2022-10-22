Share:

LAHORE - An an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) on Fri­day indicted two accused in transgender acid attack case.ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan con­ducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused - Hamza Saleem and Sohail - amid strict secu­rity. The court framed charges against the accused. However, the accused pleaded 'not guilty' and opted to contest the trial. The court directed the prose­cution to produce its witness­es on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter till Nov 12. The Racecourse police had filed a challan against the accused, wherein they were de­clared guilty of throwing acid on a transgender. The victim was waiting for a rickshaw near Basti Sayadan Shah when the accused threw acid on her face and fled.