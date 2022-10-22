Share:

An Islamabad court on Saturday issued written verdict of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati’s post-arrest bail in a case related to his controversial tweets.

The court of Special Judge Central Islamabad Raja Asif Mehmood released written verdict about approval of bail to Azam Swati, comprised of six pages. The court had directed PTI leader Swati to deposit surety bonds worth Rs one million.

“The charge of instigation for sedition requires more inquiry under the relevant clauses,” the court observed in written judgment. “The intention and objective of the petitioner’s tweet will prove after recording evidence in the trial,” the court said.

The court also said that the accused is a 74-year-old man and has not criminal record.