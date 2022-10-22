Share:

In July of last year, the Senate of Pakistan passed legislation criminalising torture and custodial death for the first time. Now, more than a year later, the Senate has passed some crucial supplements to that bill. One of the four bills passed by the Senate this Thursday also criminalises torture—any torture—of any accused in custody.

This was a long time coming. There are some criminal procedural provisions regulating the treatment of suspects and prisoners in jails but the problem of custodial deaths and violence had become so rampant that it was necessary to have a special law criminalising torture. Pakistan ratified the UN Convention Against Torture in June 2010 and developed the National Action Plan on Human Rights in 2016. However, the parliament has failed to rise to the occasion and enact the principles advocated in these international conventions into law.

While this law has always been relevant, the series of unfortunate incidents that have made news about the happenings of police stations, hidden torture centres, and reports of accused in custody dying, this development had become almost necessary to overcome what can be called a crisis.

However, not all is saved yet. We have seen this before- the bills passed by the Senate earlier on torture have not been passed by the National Assembly yet, despite a year elapsing. There is no justification for the delay—despite parliamentary discussions and the government reassuring timely enacting of bills, the parliament has consistently delayed making these bills into law.

This bill is necessary for several reasons. Firstly it expands on the definition of torture to include mental suffering and holds public officials, and those that abetted them, accountable for exerting illegal physical or mental suffering on suspects in custody. Secondly, it sheds light on the crime of custodial sexual violence, a dark phenomenon that unfortunately happens but is not talked about. In this way, it aims to close any loopholes used by any potential culprits that torture in a way to leave no physical scars, and also make a statement on political victimisation.