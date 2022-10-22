Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday said that the public should criticise the individuals but not the institutions because Pakistan needs institutions and democracy.

Speaking at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore, Justice Qazi Faez said, "Today we have gathered here to pay tribute to a great woman, adding that legislators make laws, and the executive implements them. There is no example of the establishment of Pakistan in the world."

Justice Isa further said that "Criticize the judge by name but do not criticise the institution, and criticise the army officer by name. Do not criticise the institution, criticise the bureaucrat by name, as an institution, because Pakistan needs institutions."

He highlighted the importance of the public’s role after talking about the "tumultuous" political history of Pakistan and listing the various methods through which prime ministers in the country’s history have been assassinated, removed, and hanged including Liaquat Ali Khan, Khwaja Nazimuddin, and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.