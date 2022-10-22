Share:

It is the first priority of the government to fit out books for every citizen of the country; texts are the best specialities to progress. In Balochistan, there is an unavailability of books in school which has become an enormous challenge for the populace of Balochistan in their quest to enlighten their children. I request the government to furnish books to the province for our children. Additionally, our children are facing this impediment in their studies at this time.

DADSHAH BAHADUR,

Quetta.