ISLAMABAD - With each passing day, Toshakhana scandal is gripping former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party-men into its fold. Astonishing rev­elations are propping up regarding how gifts received from foreign dignitaries were robbed away without declaring and depositing requisite amount in Toshakhana, a department of Cabi­net Division. It is a sad tale of loot and plunder of former Prime Minis­ter and his coterie. The documents available with this scribe make it evident that the former Prime Minister, his wife and his then cabinet members neither de­clared the gifts received during official visits nor deposited the requisite amount in Toshakhana as per rules promul­gated by the Cabinet Division, Government of Pakistan. This is in clear conflict with the slogans of Rule of Law which Mr. Khan enchant tirelessly.

The documents avail­able with this scribe un­fold that on 18th of No­vember, 2018, the then Prime Minister along with his then Cabinet members and official staff arrived in State of Qatar on official visit. It is well-known custom of Middle Eastern Coun­tries and Gulf States that they bless their visitors with lavish gifts as a goodwill gesture. Sur­prisingly, there is no in­formation on record of the gifts received by Asad Umar, Ghulam Sarwar, Omer Ayub Khan and Mirza Shehzad Akbar, the then Federal Ministers during this visit. This makes it evident that these former ministers took away gifts without declaring those which per se is a blatant viola­tion of rules and regula­tions. Had this practice remained limited to the ministers, it would have been easy to sweep it under the carpet but the then Prime Minister and his wife also did the same on numerous visits.

On 22nd of October, 2018, the then Prime Minister along with then cabinet members and official staff paid offi­cial visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. And inter­estingly, none including the then Prime Minister Mr. Khan declared the gifts received during this visit. This correspon­dent spoke to officials concerned in the Cabi­net Division and Foreign Office’s Protocol Wing to probe possibility that none of the visitors would have received any gift. And, the officials concerned confided in this correspondent that it is a settled custom of Saudi Royal Family that they honour their guests with gifts so the ques­tion of visitors not re­ceiving any gift does not arise. The record also establishes that the gifts received by the former Prime Minister during his official tour to the United Arab Emirates on 19th of September, 2018 were deliberately kept hidden from the Cabinet Division and the minimum payment fixed for taking away gift re­mained unpaid.

And this practice went unabated throughout the tenure of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On 10th of February, 2019, the then Prime Minister landed in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit. The doc­uments available with this scribe reveal that neither the then Prime Minister nor his Cabi­net Members disclosed gifts received during this visit. Subsequently, the then Prime Minister, on 30th of May, 2019, vis­ited Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. And interesting­ly, during this visit, the Prime Minister, some Federal Ministers, the then Foreign Secretary and Military Secretary declared the gifts re­ceived by them. Howev­er, the then first lady did not declare the gift(s) re­ceived by her which per se looks strange.

In year, 2021, on 7th of May, the then Prime Minister officially vis­ited Saudi Arabia. After this visit, the then Prime Minister, the then For­eign Secretary and Mili­tary Secretary declared gifts but Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Shah Farmaan and Senator Faisal Javed did not declare the gifts received by them. In the same year, on 23rd of October, the then Prime Minister paid a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. After this visit, the then Prime Minister declared gifts but Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Malik Amin Aslam and Shukat Tarin took away gifts without disclosing and depositing requisite amount in Toshakhana.