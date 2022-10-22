Share:

KARACHI-While political and electoral activities were increasing in Pakistan, the people of Karachi appeared to be less interested in the process, as only 17.6 percent of voters turned up during the recently held by-elections for two National Assembly constituencies in the city, compared to an overall 35 percent voter turnout in other parts of the country.

Traditionally, the turnout remained on the lower side in by-elections across the country, but keeping in view the current political scenario and voters’ behaviour in the country, especially in Punjab and Khyber Paktunkwa, the turnout in Sindh’s capital was considered very abysmal.

The by-polls for NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Korangi were held on the 16th of October amidst less interest from the voters as the turnout remained at 20.33 percent and 14.8 percent, respectively. The lowest voter turnout in the country during October 16’s by elections was witnessed in NA-239 Korangi as it could not reach 15 percent, even with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan contesting the poll himself.

Although the PTI chief easily managed to win NA-239 with over 30,000 votes, all the political parties vying for the seat, including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Tehreek-Labbaik Pakistan, and Pak-Sarzameen Party, failed to take their supporters to the polling stations.

Unlike other constituencies in the country, the PTI too remained unable to bag votes in large numbers from Karachi, despite the party running an impressive election campaign with Imran Khan addressing a big public gathering on the very last day of the campaign. The disinterest of the voters of a politically vibrant city like Karachi remains questionable.

Relatively high turnout in Punjab, KPK

The by-elections for a total of eight National and three Punjab Assembly constituencies were held on October 16th, with the PTI winning a majority of them.

The Imran Khan-led party emerged victorious from six National Assembly and two Punjab Assembly seats. The Pakitsan Peoples Party won two National Assembly seats, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz could only bag one Punjab Assembly seat.

The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in its report also termed the voters’ turnout in the two Karachi constituencies as “abysmal”, with only overall 17.6 per cent of the registered voters exercising their right to vote.

The election watchdog’s report said that Punjab’s overall turnout remained impressive as 44.8 per cent of voters came out to vote in six Punjab constituencies—three national and as many provincial seats as possible.

The FAFEN added that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s three National Assembly constituencies, the turnout remained at 27.4 percent. The highest voter turnout was recorded in PP-209 Khanewal, where 53.32 percent of voters used their right to vote.

Similarly, the voter turnout remained at 48.83 per cent in PP-241 Bahawalnagar, 44.22 per cent in NA-157 Multan, 44.1 per cent in NA-118 Nankana Sahib, 41.86 per cent in PP-139 Sheikupura, 36.49 per cent in NA-108 Faisalabad, 32.94 per cent in NA-22 Mardan, 29.02 per cent in NA-24 Charsadda and 20.28 per cent in NA-31 Peshawar.

Boycott factor?

Senior Journalist and Election Analyst Abdul Jabbar Nasir, speaking to The Nation, said it seemed that the people of Karachi were disappointed with the political parties and the same expression was witnessed on the polling day as well. He said that the still large number of voters in Karachi were apparently connected with a particular stand of “boycott.”

Abdul Jabbar Nasir, who has been covering different elections since 1997, was of the view that even a very popular political figure like Imran Khan was unable to get a higher number of votes as the turnout could not even reach 15 per cent in NA-239 Korangi.

He said that in NA-237 Malir, although overall turnout remained at 20.33 percent, but in urban parts of the constituency—where the MQM had enjoyed a majority in the past—, hardly 10 percent of the people came out to cast their votes.

He said that the boycott factor could also be adjudged with the fact that dismally low turnout was witnessed in all the by-elections held during the last few years in the constituencies that had remained under the influence of the MQM in the past.

According to the Senior Journalist, the boycott campaign cannot be ignored, and given the lack of electoral activity and voter disinterest in the city, particularly in areas where the MQM had a majority, the boycott group felt weighty.

He recalled that besides NA-237 and NA-239, a dismally low turnout was recorded in the by-polls for other two constituencies in the city, NA-240 and NA-245, held in June and August this year, respectively.

Abdul Jabbar Nasir recalled that only 8.38 percent of people voted in the by-election in NA-240 Korangi, where the MQM-P narrowly avoided defeat at the hands of the TLP by 65 votes.

He said that the PTI then claimed that due to its boycott, the public did not express interest in the polling process; however, the situation was not different in NA-245, in which the party fully participated.

He said that in August, the by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-245 was held and Mehmood Maulvi of PTI emerged victorious amidst another low turnout encounter.

“Despite the full participation of PTI, the vote casting rate remained 11.8 per cent in NA-245,” he added.

Abdul Jabbar Nasir was of the view that recent by-elections in four constituencies—NA-240, NA-245, NA-237, and NA-239—had proved that the people of Karachi were deeply disappointed with the role of political parties.