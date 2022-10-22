Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday said that disqualifying the most popular leader of Pakistan was a cruel joke with the nation. “We stand by our leader and reject the decision to disqualify Imran Khan”, he said while reacting to the Election Commission’s decision. In his reaction to the ECP’s decision, former federal minister Moonis Elahi termed it a “massacre of justice”, saying the nation will not accept any decision to disqualify Imran Khan. “The ‘captain’ is victorious and will remain so. The ‘captain’ was ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ yesterday and is today also”. He said the decision of the Election Commission was a mockery of the constitution and the law.