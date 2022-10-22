Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday disqualified former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”. The electoral watchdog in its decision says, “We are of the considered opinion that the respondent has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with Section 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, consequently he ceases to be a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and his seat has become vacant accordingly”. The spokesman of top election body Haroon Shinwari, talking this newspaper, said that four members of the ECP have signed the verdict The fifth member is not avail¬able as he was suffering dengue fever. “The fifth member of the bench will be available tomor¬row [Saturday] for his signature over the verdict,” he said. It may be noted here that the unavailability of a fifth member also sparked a debate but the spokesman of the commission confirmed that the ailing mem¬ber was not available due to his health. The few operative pag¬es of the written verdict avail¬able with The Nation, say the respondent [Imran Khan Niazi] had deliberately concealed the material facts by not disclosing details of gifts in a statement of his assets and liabilities for the year 2018-19. He has also not provided details of the gifts items required under column number-3 of Form-B. “The respondent has also made evasive and ambiguous statement in his reply that the gifts purchased by him during the financial year were gifted by him or on his behalf to oth¬ers. Therefore, it is established that he has deliberately con¬cealed material,” according to the verdict. “The respondent has intentionally and deliber¬ately violated the provisions contained section 137, 167 and 173 of the Election Act, 2017, who had made a false state-ment and incorrect declaration before the commission in the statement of assets and liabili¬ties filed by him [Imran Khan]. Hence, attracts disqualification under article 63(1)(p)of the Constitution read with section 137 and 173 of the election act 2017,” it reads. This reference was filed against former prime minis¬ter Imran Khan by the member of government, for “not shar¬ing details” of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their al¬leged sale. The members from the PDM had submitted the ref¬erence to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who had subsequently forward¬ed it to Chief Election Commis¬sioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja for further action. The Toshakhana is the de¬partment established under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division. It stores pre¬cious gifts given to rulers, par¬liamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of oth¬er governments and states and foreign dignitaries. According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/pres¬ents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be re¬ported to the Cabinet Division. The ambiguity over the period of disqualification started after the different interpretations of legal fraternity over the decision of a four-member bench headed by Chief Election Commission¬er (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, addressing a press con¬ference, remarked that Imran Khan has disqualified for five years, whereas, other legal ex¬perts viewed that the PTI Chief has been disqualified only for the current government’s term. Talking to The Nation, former secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Kanwar Dilshad said that he had observed some am¬biguity in the interpretation of the verdict in Toshakhana case. “In my view, Imran Khan has been disqualified for the cur¬rent government tenure ending on August 2023,” he said, quot¬ing the Article 63(1)(p). The article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution states that an indi¬vidual is, “for the time being, dis¬qualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Ma¬jlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”. The former ECP secretary said that Imran Khan would be able to contest after the tenure of this government. “All the six seats would be considered as vacant,” he said, clarifying the status of six seats Imran Khan has won in the recent bye-polls. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), in its prompt reaction, says that they would challenge the verdict in the court. “We are going to challenge it in the Is¬lamabad High Court right now,” said PTI’s economic brain in his tweet and other senior mem¬bers also remarked the same. Asad Umar also tweeted that the decision would be chal¬lenged in the courts as a “minus Imran would always remain a distant dream”. The senior members of PDM rushed to hold pressers after the verdict. They choosing the strong words remarked that Im¬ran Khan has faced his real des¬tiny. “He [Imran Khan] never missed a day saying other poli¬ticians as Chor [thief], now his own concealments of the facts have been revealed,” said Min¬ister for Defence Khawaja Mu-hammad Asif. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman congratulated the na¬tion on the closure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Im¬ran Khan’s political chapter as he had been disqualified on the charges of misdeclaration in the Toshakhana case by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). “Imran Khan is an unneces¬sary element of the country’s politics and he was installed in the politics by the external forces,” he said adding that PTI Chief was not a reliable person as he kept on changing his state¬ments time and again. Minister for Azam Nazeer Tarar said that all evidence in the case had been documenta¬ry, on the basis of which the ECP had found Imran involved in “corrupt practices”. “The ECP has now referred his case for criminal proceedings against him in an appropriate court of law,” he informed. Tarar accused PTI “mobs of at¬tacking cities” and consequent¬ly, creating trouble for people in the wake of the verdict. “What happened outside the ECP to¬day — you did not even hold back from opening fire [at us].” The minister said action was being taken over these alleged actions by PTI workers. Earlier in the day, PTI leaders termed the verdict as “biased” and said that “minus Imran for¬mula” would not be acceptable to them. PTI leaders in their strong reactions termed the de¬cision a ‘slap in the face” of 220 million people and vowed that ‘minus Imran’ was unacceptable and it would remain a distant dream because PTI chairman was their red line. Reacting to the decision, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that they didn’t ac¬cept the ‘minus one’ decision. “Pakistan’s democracy cannot run without Imran Khan. This injustice to Pakistan’s most be¬loved leader is unacceptable,” he vowed. “There should be no doubt that Imran Khan is our red line,” he added. PTI Secretary General Asad Umar also reacted strongly to the decision that the party would take this to the high court and the verdict would not even stand for a few hours. “We expected this verdict. Our lawyers are prepared, the petition is ready and the decision will be challenged in the high court,” he said. He said whoever is dream¬ing about “minus one” and “mi¬nus Imran Khan” should be clear that “it is not happening”. PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Pervez Khattak said, “Toshakha¬na case against Imran Khan is ab¬solutely baseless, who is our red line, so watch out.” Speaking to the media outside the ECP office, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that ruling was a slap in the face to 220 million people. “Today is the beginning of the revolution,” he said and add¬ed, “No one can disqualify Khan. The ECP did exactly what we ex¬pected of them, he added.