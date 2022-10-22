Share:

Gwarkop is a well-known town which is 70 kilometres far from Turbat city. The recent flood has devastated a lot of its parts. The severe and continuous rain makes the town beautiful in its mountain areas. However, the area is facing a number of rising problems which are not being concerned and nurturing rapidly.

The town is being neglected for several periods of time without any proper concern from the authorities. Owing to this, numerous problems are being emerged day by day; such as health problems, educational problems, library depletion problems, road problems and many more. These problems are frustrating the residents and creating more problems for them.

The road project of Pidark cross to Hoshab was offered a couple of times to the Government of Balochistan PSDP but it was neglected. It was paved one time in General Pervez Musharraf’s era only. A long time has passed, but this would not get paved again. Now the condition of roads is extremely flawed and leaves one unable to travel: it takes 3 to 4 hours to reach Turbat city instead of 1 hour, due to the condition of this fragile road, a number of accidents are occurring regularly, and the residents of the town are losing their precious lives. These are the basic needs and necessities of every citizen and government ought to provide them.

NAWAB SALEEM,

Kech.