ANKARA-Explosions shook the Kharkiv region in Ukraine early on Friday in a fresh wave of Russian missile and drone strikes, local authorities said.

“Again they hit the Kyivskyi region. Preliminary information shows no destruction, casualties and victims,” Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv city, said on Telegram.

Earlier, missiles were reported to have struck other parts of the region, resulting in the injury of six people.

“Today at around 8 a.m., the enemy launched a rocket attack on the city of Kharkiv. Hits were recorded at an industrial infrastructure facility in the Kyivskyi district of the city. All emergency services are on site,” Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.

Synyehubov noted that six people were injured during the attack and that efforts were ongoing to clarify information on material damage and victims.

He added that the cities of Kupyansk and Vovchansk, as well as settlements in the Kupyansk, Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts, were shelled by Russian forces on Thursday.

Amid the strikes, air alerts were sounded in the capital Kyiv and the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Poltava regions on Thursday. Provincial governors issued warnings through messages published on Telegram, urging locals to take shelter.