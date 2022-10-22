Share:

Rome-Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was set to be named Italian prime minister on Friday after her party’s historic election win, becoming the first woman to head a government in Italy. Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party -- Eurosceptic and anti-immigration -- won September 25 legislative polls but needs outside support to form a government.

Following two days of cross-party talks the 45-year-old from Rome is now all but certain to be asked to form a government and become the country’s first woman prime minister. Her Brothers of Italy party won 26 percent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine percent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.

Her appointment would be an historic change for the eurozone’s third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government. Tradition dictates that President Sergio Mattarella will only name her after holding formal talks with all parties in parliament.

On Friday, Meloni joined representatives of her coalition to meet Mattarella, with speculation she could be asked to form a government as early as this afternoon.

“We are waiting for the decision of the president of the republic and we are already ready, we want to proceed as soon as possible,” she said after the meeting, calling it “an important moment for the nation”.

She could be sworn in with her ministers over the weekend, with a vote of confidence in parliament next week. The consultations to cobble a government have been overshadowed by disagreements over Meloni’s ardent support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion with her two would-be coalition partners who are both considered close to Moscow. A recording was leaked during the week in which Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.