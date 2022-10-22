Share:

KARACHI - Four shops were badly damaged in a fire on Abul Hassan Isfahani Road, Karachi. The fire had broken out in the mobile market, according to the rescue sources. “The fire was brought under control, and three fire tenders participated in the operation,” the fire brigade officials said. “As per the initial reports, the fire had erupted due to a short circuit. Four shops were damaged. However, there had been no loss of life,” police said. “Further investigations into the incident are underway,”