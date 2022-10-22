Share:

Government College University Lahore hosted the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as a chief guest for an event better known as “Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath”.

The event was organised by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Higher Education in order to make aware young students of the importance of Information Technology. However, instead of talking about IT education at GCU, Imran Khan could not stop the criticism of his political opponents such as PML-N leaders. In this session, the former Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood, PTI General Secretary Hammad Azhar and other PTI leaders were present. It is a known fact that he was hosted by the VC of GCU Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi who called Imran Khan his leader.

As a result, soon after the session, the wave of critics started to revolve around social media by Old Ravians and many other members of PML-N. Cutting the story short, the authorities concerned must have looked into the matter and keep away the academic institutions from political chaos.

WASEEM KAREEM,

Lahore.