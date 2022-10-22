Share:

Mardan - Provincial president of Anjuman Huqooq-e-Tahafuz- e-Kashtkaran, Naimat Shah Roghani has said that government has imposed Rs 390 per kg tax on tobacco leaves which is totally injustice with the farmers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded federal government to immediately abolish it. Talking to the media persons, Haji Namat Shah Roghani said that the federal government and FBR imposed tax on tobacco in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa while they did not imposed tax on tobacco in Punjab province which is great cruelty and injustice with the farmers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He argued that the finance minister and FBR should also impose tax on tobacco produced in Punjab and immediately ban or impose heavy taxes on tobacco imported from foreign countries.