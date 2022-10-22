Share:

KARACHI (Agencies): A competition of women entrepreneurs has been held here with a focus on empowering aspiring female entrepreneurs in creating technologies to improve Pakistani women’s economic inclusion, while promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education amongst young women. The event ’BuiltByHer 3.0 Hackathon’ was collaborated by UBL with LMKT and the National Incubation Center, Karachi (NICK). At the event titled ’BuiltByHer 3.0 Hackathon’ 13 participating teams pitched innovative solutions driven with the aim of making formal banking accessible and inclusive. The panel of experts selected the two submissions that stood out from the rest. Team Oval 2.0 won the competition and received Rs750,000 prize for their cutting-edge and innovative solution. Using VR technology, the team gave an immersive look into a complete end-to-end banking experience in the metaverse. Team FromHer from Gilgit Baltistan secured second prize winning Rs350,000 for their solution focused on training women from far-flung areas in the use of digital banking channels. In his remarks on the occasion, chief guest Shazad G. Dada, President & CEO, UBL, said, “We always encourage to participating in initiatives that promote diversity, digital literacy and contribute positively towards the country’s economy.” Atif Rais Khan, CEO of LMKT, lauded the untiring efforts of all the participants, mentors, and judges for coming together as a collective to create a platform for young women to utilize and showcase their talent.