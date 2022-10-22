Share:

LAHORE- Four more matches of Professor Mukhtar Ahmad Butt Memorial Corporate Cricket Tournament were decided as ICI Pakistan, Nestle Pakistan, Meezan Bank and AMT emerged as winners. The matches were played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground and Race Course Cricket Ground. In the first match, ICI Pakistan defeated LC &UB Sports by 45 runs at Ittefaq Cricket Ground. In the second match, Meezan Bank team defeated TJ International by 28 runs. In the first match played at Race Course Cricket Ground, Nestle Pakistan defeated Packages Convertors Limited by 34 runs. In the second match, AMT defeated the FFC team by a huge margin of 76 runs.