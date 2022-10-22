ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought details of the cases registered against Fawad Chaudhary and other leaders of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) over the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident.
A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, PTI leader Fawad and others petition wherein they asserted that due to political victimization multiple criminal cases have been registered at the behest of the Federal Government merely to harass and intimidate them and other leaders/workers of PTI. The IHC bench directed the Interior Ministry to provide details of cases registered against PTI leaders and deferred the hearing for two weeks.
During the hearing, their counsel Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court and informed the court that an open-ended First Information Report (FIR) was filed, that identified those nominated in it as “PTI leadership”.
Responding to the PTI leaders’ counsel, the Chief Justice asked that how cases are registered on political grounds at every police station and urged the parliament and federal government to play its role in bringing this practice to a halt. He added that every government does this during its tenure.
The court directed to the Interior Ministry to submit the record of all the cases registered against the petitioners at police stations across the country in two weeks. The IHC Chief Justice added that MNAs cannot be prevented from attending assembly sessions even they are in jail. Commenting on the recently amended National Assembly rules, the Chief Justice stressed that no parliamentarian can be arrested without approval of the NA speaker