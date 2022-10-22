Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought details of the cases registered against Fawad Chaud­hary and other leaders of Paki­stan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) over the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident.

A single bench of IHC compris­ing Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hear­ing of former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, PTI leader Fawad and others petition where­in they asserted that due to politi­cal victimization multiple crimi­nal cases have been registered at the behest of the Federal Gov­ernment merely to harass and in­timidate them and other leaders/workers of PTI. The IHC bench directed the Interior Ministry to provide details of cases regis­tered against PTI leaders and de­ferred the hearing for two weeks.

During the hearing, their coun­sel Faisal Chaudhry appeared be­fore the court and informed the court that an open-ended First Information Report (FIR) was filed, that identified those nomi­nated in it as “PTI leadership”.

Responding to the PTI leaders’ counsel, the Chief Justice asked that how cases are registered on political grounds at every police station and urged the parliament and federal government to play its role in bringing this practice to a halt. He added that every govern­ment does this during its tenure.

The court directed to the Inte­rior Ministry to submit the record of all the cases registered against the petitioners at police stations across the country in two weeks. The IHC Chief Justice added that MNAs cannot be prevented from attending assembly sessions even they are in jail. Commenting on the recently amended National Assembly rules, the Chief Justice stressed that no parliamentarian can be arrested without approval of the NA speaker