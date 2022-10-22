Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was a ‘certified cor­rupt’ now as the Election Commission had disqual­ified him. PPP leader Shazia Marri, who is also the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, said that Imran Khan was no more the Paki­stan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief after the ECP verdict.

Speaking at a news conference here along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi, she said the respectable and democratic way to respond to the ECP’s decision for PTI was to pursue legal way or stage peaceful protest instead of spreading chaos and anarchy in the country.

Marri said the politics of disruption and anarchy had neither succeeded in 90’s nor will today.

“The way PTI workers react to such decisions reflects that they lack any political training”, she added. She said Imran Khan, as per his recent po­litical history, had always called others as thieves and dacoits however the ECP had disqualified him after finding out his theft. She said that Toshakha­na case was just a beginning.