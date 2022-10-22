ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that PTI chief Imran Khan had been “caught red handed” as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him for providing false information about his assets. Taking to Twitter, Bilawal, who is also the Foreign Minister, said: “Election commission of Pakistan has found Imran Khan guilty of corrupt practices. He now stands disqualified.”
The PPP chief added: “He who would spread lies about alleged corruption of his political opponents has been caught red handed.”
Bilawal said the time had come for Imran to leave politics and spend time in Bani Gala