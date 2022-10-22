Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that PTI chief Im­ran Khan had been “caught red handed” as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disquali­fied him for providing false information about his assets. Taking to Twitter, Bilawal, who is also the Foreign Minister, said: “Election commission of Pakistan has found Imran Khan guilty of corrupt practices. He now stands disqualified.”

The PPP chief added: “He who would spread lies about alleged corruption of his political oppo­nents has been caught red handed.”

Bilawal said the time had come for Imran to leave politics and spend time in Bani Gala