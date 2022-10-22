Share:

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that he will announce the date for the long march next week.

Addressing a press conference along with Senator Azam Swati on Saturday, he said that there is always a backchannel conversation going on but he don t see any result in backdoor talks.

The former prime minister said that the day the imported rulers came into power, they were trying to end his party and ran propaganda against him in connivance with the media houses.

Imran Khan said that the participants of the May 25 long march were brutally tortured and raided the houses of people, adding that the whole nation knows them. The PTI chairman went on to say that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) picked weak constituencies in the by-elections but rigging in Karachi is in front of everyone.