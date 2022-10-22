Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for In­formation and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb Friday said the dis­qualification of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference would usher in the national prosperity and development.

“The country will now prosper as the ‘powerful foreign funded Fitna’ has been finally made sub­servient to the law,” she said in a news statement while reacting to the Election Commission of Paki­stan’s decision in the Toshakhana reference.

She said Imran Khan would have to go to the jail as the disqualification was not the only legal ac­tion he would face for his wrongdoings.

Marriyum said Imran Khan should realize that his disqualification would not be reversed by at­tacking the Election Commission.

She said the “foreign funded Fitna” had not de­posited even a single gift to the Toshakhana since 2019, and failed to produce record in that regard before the ECP which was bound to disqualify him in accordance with the law. Meanwhile, Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice Pres­ident Maryam Nawaz on Friday hailed the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Niazi in the “Tosha Khana” reference.