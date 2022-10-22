Share:

HOBART- Ireland have moved through to the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and sent two-time champions West Indies crashing out with a dominant nine-wicket triumph over the Caribbean side in Hobart on Friday.

It was an impressive team performance from the European side, with veteran opener Paul Stirling (66* off 48 balls) guiding Ireland past the West Indies score of 146/5 with more than two overs remaining. While the West Indies’ total may have been slightly under par on a good batting pitch at Bellerive Oval, Stirling took the game away from the Caribbean side with a brilliant piece of batting.

The experienced right-hander may have had just eight runs heading into Friday’s cut-throat encounter, but that mattered little as he smashed the West Indies’ attack to all parts of the picturesque Hobart ground.

Stirling set the scene with a massive six off Alzarri Joseph (0/39) in the third over and skipper Andrew Balbirnie (37 off 23) got in on the act as Ireland raced to 64/0 within the Powerplay. The loss of Balbirnie did little to dampen the mood, as Lorcan Tucker (45*) came to the crease and a more composed Stirling changed his approach to expertly guide Ireland home.

The victory sees Ireland make it past the First Round of a T20 World Cup for the first time since 2009 and their healthy group of supporters in Hobart started celebrating well before the final ball. Much has changed over the years for Ireland, but Stirling’s contribution at the top has been one constant that has remained and will continue over the coming weeks Down Under.

There were some positives for Nicholas Pooran’s men, but the captain himself struggled for runs throughout the tournament and more consistency is needed if they are to once again reach the lofty heights they are capable of. Veteran all-rounder Jason Holder (0/23) bowled well against Ireland and battled away powerfully all tournament, whole fellow pacer Alzarri Joseph also showed some good signs.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe registered a comprehensive five-wicket win over Scotland in Hobart to book their berth in the Super 12 stage of the mega event. Scotland, batting first, scored 132 for 6 with Munsey hitting 54. Chatara bagged 2 for 14 and Ngarava 2 for 28. Zimbabwe replied well and chased the target losing 5 wickets. Ervine scored 57 and Raza 40. Davey took 2 for 16.

Scores in brief

IRELAND 150 for 1 (Stirling 66*, Tucker 47*) beat WEST INDIES 146 for 5 (King 62*, Delany 3-16) by 9 wickets.

ZIMBABWE 133 for 5 (Ervine 57, Raza 40, Davey 2-16) beat SCOTLAND 132 for 6 (Munsey 54, Chatara 2-14, Ngarava 2-28) by 5 wickets.