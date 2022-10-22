Share:

Jerusalem-The Israeli army killed a Palestinian during an operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said Friday.

Salah al-Buraiki, 19, died after being shot in the neck, the ministry said in a statement.

A day earlier, shops, offices and schools were closed across the occupied West Bank as Palestinians went on strike to protest Israel’s killing of a man.

Udai Tamimi, who had been on the run since the fatal shooting this month of military policewoman Noa Lazar at a checkpoint in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, was killed late Wednesday on the edge of a settlement. More than 100 Palestinian civilians have been killed since the start of the year, the heaviest toll in the West Bank for nearly seven years, according to the United Nations.

The expansion of military operations in Jenin and elsewhere in the West Bank.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.