Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement Friday welcomed the decision an­nounced by the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan in the ToshaKha­na case, which de­clared former PM Imran Khan dis­qualified.

Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) President and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman said that it is proven that the PTI chairman is neither Sadiq nor Ameen.

“Imran Khan calls other people thieves but he himself has looted money from all over the world including America, Israel, and India. Today, his theft has been captured and Pakistan will get rid of such elements in the future,” he added. “Today, it has been proved that neither he [Imran] was Sadiq nor Ameen but he turned out to be the biggest in­ternational thief of this country,” he said while ad­dressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. Fazl said that the ECP had also earlier brought to the fore the theft of Imran Khan in a foreign funding case. “It is embarrassing for the entire nation that one of its leaders sold gifts in the market. The situa­tion is now clear to the nation. The facts have been revealed and more are yet to come,” he added.