Share:

Karachi has seen a rapid increase in dengue cases as 199 new mosquito-borne disease infections were reported in the past 24 hours.

According to figures provided by Sindh Heath department, as many as 199 cases of dengue were reported in the last 24 hours in the metropolis.

The data shows that overall 53 people have lost their lives to viral dengue fever in the ongoing year in Sindh, including 47 from Karachi.

Moreover, 4797 infected dengue patients have been reported in the metropolitan city this month, taking the yearly number to 13,277.

Meanwhile, as many as four patients died of dengue virus in Rawalpindi in past 24 hours while the number of confirmed cases reached 3,848.

Around 68 new patients were reported in the district during the last 24 hours, including 22 from Potohar town urban area, nine from Rawalpindi Cantonment, eight from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, six from Chaklala Cantonment, three from Kahuta, while one each case arrived from Taxila city, Murree and Taxila Cantonment area.