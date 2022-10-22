Share:

Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif has lauded the role of the Armed Forces in getting Pakistan removed from the Grey List of the Financial Action Task Force.

Talking to newsmen in Sialkot on Saturday, he said Pakistan's removal from the FATF Grey List is a great success for the country.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan Army has rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the peace and stability of the country.

About the appointment of the next Army Chief, the Defence Minister said it will be made next month as per law and the constitution.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan used donated money to the cancer hospital for his political purposes.

Khawaja Asif said general elections will be held at their scheduled time.