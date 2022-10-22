Share:

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that there is no truth in reports of talks between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif said that no government representative can keep Toshakhana gifts and all the gifts Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received are being kept in the state repository.

Khawaja Asif claimed that differences have erupted in PTI after the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict and everything will be clear in about two months.

He further claimed that Parvez Elahi will not continue his support for Imran Khan in the coming days and urged PTI to ‘take good care of CM Punjab as he could switch sides.