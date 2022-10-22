Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Saturday that he was not happy over former prime minister Imran Khan’s disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakahana reference.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was involved in corrupt practices. ECP was ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets. Khan was de-seated as a member National Assembly.

Taking to Twitter, Saad Rafique said, “It is unconscionable to celebrate someone’s disqualification or arrest. I am not over Imran Khan’s disqualification.”

He went onto say that it was Imran Khan who set traps for his opponents. “The one who accused others of corruption has been proven corrupt himself,” he added.