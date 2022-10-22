Share:

LAHORE-Latif Rafiq, a professional golfer of Lahore Gymkhana, excelled in the Rs 3.2 million prize money carrying 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship 2022 here at the PAF Skyview Golf Course on Friday.

Latif’s 18 holes round on Friday fetched him an illuminating score of gross 67, five under par and he finds himself looking adorable on top of the leaderboard while super stars like Shabbir Iqbal, Matloob Ahmed, M Munir and Ahmed Baig are placed way down.

Other professionals, who played well, were Shahid Javed Khan, M Ashfaq (Airmen Golf Club, Karachi), A Zahoor (Multan) and Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad) and they are all bracketed at a score of gross 68, four under par and just one stroke behind the leader.

At a score of gross 69, three under par were Arif Ali (PTV), M Afzal Mohsin (Raya), Khalid Khan (Peshawar), Tallat Ijaz (Gymkhana) and Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison). Others placed well are Raza Ali (Multan) at gross 70, M Imran and M Rehman (Raya), M Sajjad (AG) at gross 71 and Ashiq Hussain (Multan) and Shahzad (Garrison) at par 72.

In Senior Amateur Race, Air Cdre (r) Tariq Usman Abbas (PAF Skyview) won the first gross prize with two rounds scores of gross 78 and gross 78, he aggregated a score of 156. His nearest rival was Col Waqar of Garrison who ended at a score of 156 but Air Cdre Tariq won with better score over last 18 holes.

Third position was secured by Umair Butt of Defence Raya with gross 160. In Senior Amateur net, Maj Shahid Arshed came first, Col Asif Mehdi, second and Maj Gen Azhar Janjua third.

In Senior Professionals and Junior Professionals, M Akram (Gymkhana) was first, M Akhter (Islamabad) second and M Tariq (Islamabad) third. In Junior Professionals, M Sahil (Peshawar) was first, Shahbaz Ali (Lahore Garrison) second and Rehan Babar (Lahore Garrison) third.

The ladies amateur contest will be held on Saturday and Sunday. The professionals first tee off will be at 6:30 am on Saturday at PAF Skyview Golf Course.

The PGF, has taken a policy decision, largely due to the persistent lobbying efforts of Dr. Asma Shami, Chairperson Ladies Golf. A year back, PGF, registered only the Ladies Golf Tournaments with the prestigious, R&A World Amateur Golf Ranking List, and this year, all the tournaments, already registered with WAGR, will also assess lady amateurs along with men amateurs.

The Punjab Open is the second such event, first was played in Rumanza last week. The girls are required to play for three days from white tees. This decision will enable ladies to come at par with the International Golfing standards. One the first day (Friday), Humna Amjad played a superb 75, Aani Farooq 76 and Parkha Ijaz 77.