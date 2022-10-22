Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of the petition filed by a citizen against Rule 2020 of the Transgender Act, 2018 when the latter said he was taking his petition back. Responding to petitioner’s Imran Javed argument that no law could be enacted in the country against the constitution, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of the LHC asked him as to how he was the affected party in the case. “The matter is already sub judice; as a matter of fact, the hearing of the case related to transgender rights is in its final stages while your case is in its initial stages.” Speaking on the occasion, the counsel for the petitioner said that his client had not challenged the whole Act. A citizen had challenged Rule 2020 of the Transgender Act, 2018 in the Lahore High Court (LHC) yesterday (on Thursday). Making the federal government and others respondents in the petition, the citizen had said that under the rule, any man or a woman could get a new identity card issued with his or her gender changed in it. Arguing that the rule was against the nature, Islamic teachings and the country’s laws, the petitioner said that what was more ironical was that no medical examination of that man or a woman was required for his or her gender change. “Therefore, it is prayed to the court to declare the rule 2020 of the Act null and void,” read the petition. LHC DISMISSES PUNJAB GOVT’S PLEA FOR CANCELLATION OF JAVED LATIF BAIL The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition, filed by the Punjab government for bail cancellation of Federal Minister Javed Latif in a case of defaming state institutions. The single bench comprising Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the petition, filed by the Punjab government. At the start of proceedings, the case record of sessions court was produced before the court in the light of previous court directions. A prosecutor argued that the sessions court granted bail to the federal minister without considering the case facts. He submitted that the bail granting orders were not sustainable in the eyes of the law as the offences were non-bailable. He pleaded with the court to cancel the bail. However, Javed Latif’s counsel submitted that all facts were already disclosed before the court while responding to allegations of the prosecution that the accused concealed the orders of cancellation of his interim bail. He submitted that all offences were bailable and the sessions court granted bail to his client in accordance with the law. He submitted that besides his client, other persons were also present in the talk show, but they were not investigated. Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition and upheld the sessions court orders. On March 20, Township police registered a case against the federal minister over his comments in a talk show. The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Jameel Saleem under sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(I) (B) and 506 of PPC. A sessions court had granted post-arrest bail to Javed Latif on June 9.