Share:

ISLAMABAD -Locomotion is a full body exercise which builds high levels of strength, flexibility and body control besides adopting four core movement patterns including bear, monkey, crab and frog.

Talking to APP, Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach Ammara Gul Agha on Friday said that animal movements had been used in different types of martial arts like gymnastics and yoga. “If animal movement is added in routine for workout and rehabilitation, it will increase the rage of motion by strengthening the joints,” she added.

Ammara said that those people who are facing joint limitations such as frozen shoulders and stiff joints they can adopt locomotion for developing strength, control and flexibility.

She said locomotion synchronizes mind-body connection because the subject remains aware of the body movements. The exercise also improves issues of body balance in elderly people by enhancing the coordination in their limbs, she added. She highlighted that the movement combinations of bear, monkey, crab and frog create a complete workout.

“Bear movements help in arm strength and spine mobility, monkey and frog improve lateral movements while crabs strengthen the core,” she explained.