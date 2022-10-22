Share:

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country while cold in hilly areas during the next twelve hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Murree ten, Lahore seventeen, Karachi twenty-four, Peshawar fourteen, Quetta eight, Gilgit five and Muzaffarabad twelve degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Leh and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian four degree centigrade, Jammu fourteen, Leh minus two, Anantnag five and Baramula three degree centigrade.