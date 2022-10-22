Share:

SARGODHA - A woman was killed by her brother in Sargodha region in Jauharabad police precincts, here on Friday.

Police said that Sheraz Hafeez, resident of Jauharabad, was suspicious about the character of her sister, Atya Bibi (24).

On Friday, the accused killed her with multiple blows of knife and fled. The po­lice have registered a murder case and launched hunt for arrest of the accused.

BRICK KILN OWNER BOOKED OVER DENGUE SOPS VIOLATION

The owner of a brick kiln was booked over the presence of dengue larvae at his kiln here on Friday.

According to health department spokesperson, the anti-dengue teams in­spected various locations in the district and found dengue larvae in pots placed at brick kiln in Radhan village.

The health team got registered a case against the owner of the kiln at concerned police station, he added.

FAKE FERTILIZERS RECOVERED, GODOWN SEALED

Agriculture department recovered il­legal stock of fake fertilizer worth mil­lions of rupees and sealed the godown here on Friday.

On the directives of the Punjab gov­ernment, Assistant Director fertilizers Muhammad Aslam khan conducted raid in 92 Morr area and recovered an ample stock of fake fertilizers from a private godown owned by a citizen named Ghulam Rasool and sealed the godown after registering a case against him .

6 STONE-CRUSHING UNITS SEALED OVER SOPS VIOLATION

The environment protection depart­ment sealed six stone-crushing units for violating the smog standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Friday.

According to official sources, Assis­tant Director Environment Rehmatul­lah Niazi and his team checked various units at Sillanwali Road near Chak No 128-SB and found six of those working without wet scrubbers.

The sealed units included Imran stone crusher in Chak No 128-SB, New Ali stone crusher, Aneeq stone crusher, Rehman stone crusher, Ittefaq stone crusher and Mushtarqa stone crusher.

Rehmatullah said that crackdown on brick-kilns, stone-crushing units and factories causing air pollution would continue without any discrimination.