Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has called for creating an OIC working group to counter Islamophobia and misinformation.

She was addressing the 12th Conference of the Ministers of Information of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Turkiye on Saturday.

The Information Minister proposed that a special OIC representative be appointed and a panel of experts be formed to give suggestions to the organization to deal with the incidents of Islamophobia and support the victims.

She said that the UN General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution declaring March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which is a big achievement for the Muslim world.

Marriyum Aurangzeb reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to the OIC Programme of Action 2025 on Media and Public Policy.

She said we are committed to increasing the capacity of OIC member countries and adopting best practices for this purpose.

The Information Minister said at the moment, climate change is the biggest issue among the general problems facing OIC member countries.

She said devastating monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people, leaving five hundred thousand people homeless.

She said that the government of Pakistan has started large-scale relief, rescue, and rehabilitation measures in the flood-affected areas.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said it is the responsibility of the media of OIC member countries to draw the world’s attention towards urgent, united, and decisive action to combat climate change and to mobilize resources to address the problems arising from climate change.

She said that despite our best efforts, the brutal killing of innocent people at the hands of mobs, well-planned riots, and the negative practice of defaming Muslims on electronic and social media continues in India.

She said that there is a dire need to unify and harmonies the flow of information in Muslim countries.

The Minister also called for dealing with the misconceptions being spread within Muslim countries about Islam and Muslim society.

She emphasized the importance of paving the way for the interpretation of the real sentiments of the people, and dealing with the manipulation of public opinion by social bots.