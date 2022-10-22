Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariqullah chaired a meeting to review arrangements for polio drive starting from Oct 24 in the district. During the meeting which was attended by health staff, heads of relevant departments of the district, the ADC said It was the national responsibility of parents to ensure cooperation with polio teams during the polio campaign and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio. He also underlined the need for elders to create awareness among people in villages to administer anti-polio drops to their children. He also directed all the relevant departments to ensure strong coordination among them to make the drive successful by reaching out to each child aged up to five years in order to protect the young generation from the deadly disease.