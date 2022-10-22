Share:

LAHORE-Master Paints and FG/Din Polo qualified for the main final of the Tenacious Polo Cup sponsored by Gobi’s Paints after winning their respective matches played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday.

While Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels and Rijas Polo/ZS made their ways into the subsidiary finals. The enthralling and exciting matches were witnessed and enjoyed by JPF officials, players and their families and polo enthusiasts.

In the first match of the day, Manuel Carranza’s heroics helped Master Paints outclass Rijas Polo/ZS by a good margin of 10-6½. Manuel Carranza contributed with excellent eight goals from the winning side while the remaining two came from Sufi Muhammad Amir and Sufi Muhammad Hashim. From Rijas Polo/ZS, which had one and a half goal handicap, Ahmed Zubair Butt hammered a hat-trick while Mohib Shahzad and Ahmed Bilal Riaz it one apiece.

The second match of the day also proved a one-sided affair where FG/Din Polo Team defeated Remington Polo/Guard Group by 8-3. From FG/Din Polo, Mian Abbas Mukhtar was hero of the day as he converted fabulous four goals. Sheikh Muhammad Raffay and Sheikh Muhammad Farhad thrashed in two goals each. From Remington/Guard Group, Saqib Khan Khakwani banged in a brace and Taimur Ali Malik hit one.