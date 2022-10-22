ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday unanimously passed ‘the Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2022’, under which the act of enforced disappearance has been declared a crime. The house unanimously passed all the clauses of the bill, already passed from the upper house of the parliament, except clause-514 of the proposed bill. According the clause-514 of the Bill, “if the information of the plaintiff or the person providing the information is not correct, he should be imprisoned for five years and fined one lakh rupees,”. The lawmakers from different parties were of the view that under clause-514 the person will avoid indulging in the matter. Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar accepted the objection of BNP chief and removed the clause from the Bill and presented it in the House which was unanimously approved. Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch termed the passage of the Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2022 from National Assembly as a major success in the efforts against enforced disappearances. He said that according to the approved Bill, the heinous act of enforced disappearance has been declared a crime. The objects of this bill is to criminalize the heinous crime of enforced disappearance with impunity that surrounds the practice of enforced disappearances and bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.
Share:
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
October 22, 2022
Share: