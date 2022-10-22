Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday unanimously passed ‘the Criminal Laws Amend­ment Bill 2022’, under which the act of enforced disappear­ance has been declared a crime. The house unanimously passed all the clauses of the bill, al­ready passed from the upper house of the parliament, except clause-514 of the proposed bill. According the clause-514 of the Bill, “if the information of the plaintiff or the person provid­ing the information is not cor­rect, he should be imprisoned for five years and fined one lakh ru­pees,”. The lawmakers from dif­ferent parties were of the view that under clause-514 the per­son will avoid indulging in the matter. Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar ac­cepted the objection of BNP chief and removed the clause from the Bill and presented it in the House which was unanimously ap­proved. Federal Minister for Sci­ence and Technology, Agha Has­san Baloch termed the passage of the Criminal Laws Amend­ment Bill 2022 from National Assembly as a major success in the efforts against enforced dis­appearances. He said that ac­cording to the approved Bill, the heinous act of enforced dis­appearance has been declared a crime. The objects of this bill is to criminalize the heinous crime of enforced disappearance with im­punity that surrounds the prac­tice of enforced disappearanc­es and bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.