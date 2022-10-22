Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) admitted a writ petition filed by a citizen against National Highway Authority (NHA) for wrong categorisation of public transport vehicles in terms of seating capacity and issued notices. The petitioner pleaded before the court that the NHA has made incorrect classifications of the seating capacity of the public transport vehicles due to which transporters are forced to pay extra toll tax across the country. The petitioner‘s counsel contended that seating capacity of transport vehicle i.e. passenger van and coaster are inconsistent with the registration book issued by the Excise & Taxation Department. He also pleaded that the road authority was not the competent one to arbitrarily and unilaterally change the seating capacities mentioned in registration book and route permits of public transport vehicles issued by the competent authorities. He requested the court to issue direction to NHA to make its categories consistent with the registration book and route permit in the best interest of the public. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition, and following the preliminary arguments, issued notices to National Highway Authority to submit its reply. While talking to the Nation, the petitioner counsel explained that NHA limits the seating capacity of passenger van to 12 seats and seating capacity of coaster/minibus to 13- 24 seats. He said contrary to this, the seating capacity of passenger van is 15 to 16 seats and coaster/ minibus comprises of 26 to 35 seats, and due to improper classification, his petitioner and thousands of others vehicles are being charged toll tax of coaster, which is illegal and responsible for putting additional burden on the end users (passengers). Meanwhile, when this scribe contacted to a senior official of the NHA, he said that they have not yet received court notice, and the authority will respond once notice would reach them.