Peshawar - Nigerian High Commissioner in Pakistan, Mohammad Bello Abiyo has said that prospects are very high to further improve bilateral economic and trade cooperation with Pakistan, and underscored the need to remove bottlenecks in enhancing present bilateral trade volume between the two countries. He was addressing the members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) during his visit to chamber house on Friday. The high commissioner said that Nigeria and Pakistan have cordially enjoyed political and diplomatic relations. However, he said that trade volume between Nigeria and Pakistan is very low, which should be improved by taking full advantage of available opportunities and bringing these relations to a new peak by establishment of business-to-business contacts, launching of joint ventures, utilizing all resources, potentials, and each other’s experiences at optimal level. The Nigerian diplomat assured the SCCI members that there will be no problem to them in visa issuance and invited them to make investments in potential sectors in Nigeria. He stressed the need that impediments in the way of mutual trade and business be addressed by adopting a joint mechanism. On the occasion, the SCCI president Shahid Hussain called for strengthening bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Nigeria. He also invited the Nigerian investors to make investment in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa i.e. gas, oil, marble, mines, match, precious and semi-precious stones etc as huge opportunities are available for investment in the province.