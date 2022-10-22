MULTAN - Dr Rao Amjad Ali Khan assumed charge of Nishtar Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) here on Friday. Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education deputed Dr Rao Amjad Ali Khan as Medical Superintendent of Nishtar Hospital on October 20. A notification to this effect has been issued here. Prior to new assignment, Dr Khan was serving as MS Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH). Dr Khan is grade-19 officer and has been working in different capacities in health department. It merits mentioning here that Nishtar Hospital got regular MS after a gap of over one and a half year as three MS have been serving on additional charge or acting basis during this period
OUR STAFF REPORT
