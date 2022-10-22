Share:

MULTAN - Dr Rao Amjad Ali Khan assumed charge of Nishtar Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) here on Fri­day. Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education deputed Dr Rao Amjad Ali Khan as Medical Superintendent of Nishtar Hospital on October 20. A notification to this effect has been issued here. Prior to new assignment, Dr Khan was serving as MS Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH). Dr Khan is grade-19 officer and has been working in different capacities in health department. It merits mentioning here that Nishtar Hospital got regular MS after a gap of over one and a half year as three MS have been serving on additional charge or acting basis during this period