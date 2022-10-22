Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker M Sibtain Khan has rescheduled the Punjab Assembly sitting as it will now be held on Saturday (today) instead of October 26. The speaker had on Thursday adjourned the sitting till October 26. According to a notification issued by the Punjab Assembly secretariat, the speaker has ordered that the next sitting will be held on Saturday (today) instead of October 26. Assembly sources said that Punjab Assembly sitting has been rescheduled to debate the issue of the PTI chief’s disqualification. They also said that the Assembly might pass a resolution against the Election Commission and its chairman in its Saturday’s sitting